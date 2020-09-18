UrduPoint.com
Putin Says 95% Of Contracts For Russia's State Defense Order Implementation Concluded

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:46 PM

A total of 95 percent of contracts for the implementation of the Russian state defense order have been concluded as of September, compared to last year's 91.5 percent, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) A total of 95 percent of contracts for the implementation of the Russian state defense order have been concluded as of September, compared to last year's 91.5 percent, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"I am aware that the customer, the Defense Ministry and producers maintain dialogue on the matter. I will not go into detail, I will just note that contracts on 95 percent of the tasks have been concluded as of early September, compared to 91.5 percent last year," Putin told Russia's Military-Industrial Commission.

"Of course, there should be competition both among our producers, and among our producers and foreign producers. Foreign manufacturers should not be in a privileged position. Unfortunately, this still happens sometimes in our market," Putin said, stressing the need to guarantee Russian producers' priority in the domestic market.

The share of civilian products in Russia's defense industry sector is growing, it exceeded 24 percent in 2019, compared to 20.9 percent in 2018, the Russian leader noted.

