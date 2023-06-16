Putin Says 9.8% of Russians Living Below Poverty Line in 2022, Down by 1.7Mln

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The number of Russians living below the poverty threshold sank by 1.7 million to a single-digit low of 9.8% last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We continue supporting the most vulnerable citizens on a case-by-case basis... Their income rose by the average 30% in the past year. In 2022, 1.

7 million people got out of poverty and the poverty line sank below double digits, to 9.8%," he estimated.

Putin said at an economic forum in St. Petersburg that the Russian government remained committed to fighting poverty and inequality and ensuring social justice.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place in Russia from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is the official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.