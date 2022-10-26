UrduPoint.com

Putin Says A Number Of Geopolitical Players Not Shunning Direct Sabotage

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Putin Says a Number of Geopolitical Players Not Shunning Direct Sabotage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) A number of geopolitical players do not shun direct sabotage, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"They do not even shun direct sabotage. I mean the organization of explosions on the Nord Stream international gas pipelines. In fact, we are talking about the destruction of the pan-European energy infrastructure, and this is being done despite the fact that such, so to speak, methods, of course, cause enormous damage to the European economy, significantly worsen the living conditions of millions of people," Putin said at a meeting of heads of CIS states' security agencies and special services.

Suspected explosions occurred on September 26 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined annual 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe. The bombing halted gas deliveries to Germany ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike and a scramble for alternative sources in the European Union

Germany, Denmark and Sweden launched separate investigations into the suspected sabotage, with German media reporting trust issues between the three EU nations. The Russian chief prosecutor's office said it had opened an inquiry on suspicion of international terrorism.

Related Topics

Russia Europe German European Union Germany Nord Vladimir Putin Price Sweden Denmark September Gas Media Billion Million

Recent Stories

PHC seals three OTs of private hospital over patie ..

PHC seals three OTs of private hospital over patient's death

27 minutes ago
 Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan ove ..

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan over alleged domestic violence

1 hour ago
 Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over ..

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over Tweet about Arshad Sharif

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

3 hours ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.