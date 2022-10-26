Putin Says a Number of Geopolitical Players Not Shunning Direct Sabotage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) A number of geopolitical players do not shun direct sabotage, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"They do not even shun direct sabotage. I mean the organization of explosions on the Nord Stream international gas pipelines. In fact, we are talking about the destruction of the pan-European energy infrastructure, and this is being done despite the fact that such, so to speak, methods, of course, cause enormous damage to the European economy, significantly worsen the living conditions of millions of people," Putin said at a meeting of heads of CIS states' security agencies and special services.

Suspected explosions occurred on September 26 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined annual 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe. The bombing halted gas deliveries to Germany ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike and a scramble for alternative sources in the European Union.

Germany, Denmark and Sweden launched separate investigations into the suspected sabotage, with German media reporting trust issues between the three EU nations. The Russian chief prosecutor's office said it had opened an inquiry on suspicion of international terrorism.