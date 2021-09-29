Putin Says About 30 People Close to Him Contracted COVID-19 Before Getting Booster Shot

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that three dozen people in his entourage contracted COVID-19 because they "revaccinated too late."

"Three dozen people close to me fell ill because they revaccinated too late," Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after an in-person meeting in Sochi.

The Russian president briefly quarantined in early September after several people who were in contact with him tested positive for the virus.

Russia saw COVID-19 cases rise this month after many students returned to classrooms. The country is already offering booster shots to those vaccinated more than six months ago.