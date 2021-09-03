UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Absence Of Russian-Japanese Peace Treaty Is 'Nonsense'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 12:36 PM

Putin Says Absence of Russian-Japanese Peace Treaty Is 'Nonsense'

Russia remains willing to improve relations with Japan and the absence of a bilateral peace treaty is just "nonsense," President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Russia remains willing to improve relations with Japan and the absence of a bilateral peace treaty is just "nonsense," President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

During the Eastern Economic Forum's plenary session, Putin was asked whether the peace treaty negotiations changed in light of the amendment to the Russian constitution, which stipulates that the Southern Kurils will forever remain a part of Russia.

"This [the amendment] does not change our approach from the point of view of our desire to conclude a peace treaty. We believe that the absence of such a document in our relations is nonsense, given that both Russia and Japan are interested in full normalization of our relations due to our mutual strategic interests.

We have always pointed to the need to respect the results of World War II enshrined in international documents. We have never rejected dialogue on the peace treaty, we agreed with the former [Japanese] prime minister that we are ready to carry out this effort based on the documents of the 1950s. But out Japanese partners kept changing their position all the time," Putin said.

It is necessary to have guarantees of US missile systems non-deployment close to Russian borders, the president emphasized.

