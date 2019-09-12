UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Accepted Invitation Of Israeli President To Visit Israel Early Next Year

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 57 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 10:40 PM

Putin Says Accepted Invitation of Israeli President to Visit Israel Early Next Year

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he had accepted the invitation to visit Israel early next year to participate in commemorative events on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet liberation of prisoners of Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz.

"Israeli President [Reuven Rivlin] invited me to visit Israel early next year just in connection with the liberation of Auschwitz and the Holocaust Day. Please tell Mr. President that I will come with great pleasure," Putin said during talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

