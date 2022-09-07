Putin Says Accusations That Russia Allegedly Uses Nord Stream as Energy Weapon Nonsense

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Accusations by Western countries that Russia is allegedly using the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline as an energy weapon are nothing but nonsense, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"Nord Stream 1 is practically closed now. Everyone says: 'Russia uses energy weapons.' This is another nonsense.

What kind of weapons do we use?! We supply as much as our partners need: as much as they place an order," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The president noted that Ukraine and Poland, through the territories of which Russia supplies gas to Europe, closed the gas pipelines on their own, adding that these were their decisions.

"Give us a turbine, we will launch Nord Stream 1 tomorrow. They do not give anything," Putin said.