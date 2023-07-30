Putin Says Africa Needs Stable Domestic Politics to Develop Economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) African nations need stable domestic politics to be able to develop their economies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"Joint work in the field of security is very much needed. Africa is still suffering from terrorism, and this is a problem in many regions, in many countries. And in order for the economy to develop well, as we all know very well, we need stability in domestic politics.

Stability is impossible if security is not ensured. This is why they sincerely want to continue working with us in this area, including military and technical cooperation," Putin told journalists.

He added that African nations are not afraid of "any external pressure."

"They're working. And they are buying weapons. And dozens and hundreds of servicemen from African countries are trained in our universities of the Ministry of Defense. They are studying with us," Putin said.