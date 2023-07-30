Putin Says African Countries Have Huge, Exponentially-Growing Potential

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) African countries have enormous potential that is growing exponentially, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"Our attempts to work in the African direction today are made in the interests, first of all, of Russia. And there are a lot of components here. Let's start with the economy.

Such a huge potential, it is growing, and at a very fast pace, exponentially, there are already one and a half billion people in Africa," Putin told journalists.

The African continent is also rich in mineral resources, the Russian president added.

"Some Asian countries are in fact transferring their reserves to Africa's mineral resources," Putin said.