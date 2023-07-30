Putin Says African Nations Ready to Accept Russian Investments

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) African nations stand ready to accept Russian investments and give Russian business community a chance to develop on the continent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"(African countries) are ready to accept our investments and let our businesses develop there: to build, to root in, to make money in this market," Putin told a press conference, speaking about Africa's interest in Russia's agro-industrial technologies.