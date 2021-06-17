UrduPoint.com
Putin Says After Talks With Biden There Is Glimpse Of Hope For Better Trust

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:11 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, commenting on the prospects of relations with US after the meeting with Joe Biden, that there was some glimpse of hope for better trust

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, commenting on the prospects of relations with US after the meeting with Joe Biden, that there was some glimpse of hope for better trust.

"You know, [Russian writer] Leo Tolstoy once said: 'There is no happiness in life, only its silver linings.

Cherish them.' It seems to me there cannot be some 'family' trust in this situation, but I believe we saw some glimpse of hope," Putin said at a press conference after the top-level summit.

