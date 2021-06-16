Putin Says Agreed With Biden to Start Consultations on Cybersecurity

Vladimir Putin said that he agreed with Joe Biden to start consultations on cybersecurity while speaking at a press conference following the talks with Joe Biden at Geneva's Villa La Grange on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Vladimir Putin said that he agreed with Joe Biden to start consultations on cybersecurity while speaking at a press conference following the talks with Joe Biden at Geneva's Villa La Grange on Wednesday.

"As for cybersecurity, we agreed to start consultations on the matter," Putin said.

The Russian president said that according to the US sources most cyberattacks worldwide are coming from the United States.

"In 2020 we received 10 requests from the US regarding cyberattacks on the US infrastructure. And we received two requests this year and our colleagues received exhaustive answers," he said.

In its turn, Russia sent last year 45 such requests in 2020 and 35 this year to the relevant issue.

"And no response has been provided so far," he said.

He added cybersecurity is extremely important for the whole world as well as for Russia and the US.