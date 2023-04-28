UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Agreed With Xi To Exchange High-Tech Information

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Putin Says Agreed With Xi to Exchange High-Tech Information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he had agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping to exchange high-tech information, and authorities should think about tools that will support such exports.

"We recently met with the counterpart from China, we spoke very frankly in many areas and agreed that we should help out each other there, especially in high-tech industries, where one of us is achieving some kind of development, share this information technologically and help develop the market," Putin said during the presentation of organizations working in the field of unmanned aerial systems.

The presidents added that export support tools should be developed at the government level.

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Russia China Vladimir Putin Market From Government Share Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power P ..

FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power Plant activities

37 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Thursday

52 minutes ago
 Banking sector driving UAE financial markets follo ..

Banking sector driving UAE financial markets following positive earnings announc ..

52 minutes ago
 Governor asks census commissioner to remove concer ..

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concerns of political parties

2 hours ago
 Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Economy Minister

2 hours ago
 Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transacti ..

Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transactions in National Currencies - O ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.