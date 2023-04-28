Putin Says Agreed With Xi to Exchange High-Tech Information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he had agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping to exchange high-tech information, and authorities should think about tools that will support such exports.

"We recently met with the counterpart from China, we spoke very frankly in many areas and agreed that we should help out each other there, especially in high-tech industries, where one of us is achieving some kind of development, share this information technologically and help develop the market," Putin said during the presentation of organizations working in the field of unmanned aerial systems.

The presidents added that export support tools should be developed at the government level.