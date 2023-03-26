UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Agrees With Reports On Possible US' Involvement In Nord Stream Explosions

March 26, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that he completely agreed with the conclusions of US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh's investigation on a possible involvement of the US security services in the Nord Stream explosions.

"The American journalist, who has become quite well-known in the world now, conducted the investigation and, as we know, came to the conclusion that this explosion on the gas pipelines was organized by the US security services. I completely agree with such conclusions," Putin told the Russia-24 broadcaster.

