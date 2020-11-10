Putin Says Aliyev Pledged to Investigate Incident With Russian Helicopter

(@FahadShabbir)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has pledged that the incident with a Russian helicopter, which was downed in Armenian airspace, will be investigated, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has pledged that the incident with a Russian helicopter, which was downed in Armenian airspace, will be investigated, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian Mi-24 helicopter was downed in Armenian airspace, at a distance from the Karabakh conflict zone. Two crew members were killed, one was injured. Baku admitted accidentally hitting the helicopter, apologized and offered a compensation.

"President of Azerbaijan has assured me that there will be a thorough investigation as part of the criminal case that was opened, the guilty parties will be held accountable," the president said at a meeting with the defense ministry leadership.

Putin and other participants in the meeting took a moment to honor the memory of the deceased crew members with silence. The president said that the two killed crew members were the crew chief Maj. Yury Ischuk and 1st Lt. Roman Fedin. Putin wished a speedy recovery to the injured crew member and asked Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu to help families of the killed soldiers.