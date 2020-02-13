UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says All Offers On Constitution Amendments Should Be Analyzed By Cabinet, Parliament

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 06:50 PM

Putin Says All Offers on Constitution Amendments Should Be Analyzed by Cabinet, Parliament

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that over 500 draft amendments to the national constitution had already been submitted, adding that all the proposals that will not be included in the body of law will be analyzed anyway

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that over 500 draft amendments to the national constitution had already been submitted, adding that all the proposals that will not be included in the body of law will be analyzed anyway.

"We are receiving more and more amendments, over 500 already.

It is absolutely obvious that we cannot include everything into the constitution, and we should also think about the need to do it. But, obviously, we should not lose anything from the things the working group is dealing with," Putin said at his meeting with the working group dealing with the amendments.

"If something cannot be incorporated in the main law or it is pointless to include it ... it should be taken into consideration," Putin said, adding that the cabinet and the parliament should analyze these offers.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

PITB-YASAT launch Two e-Rozgaar Centres in Bahawal ..

19 minutes ago

TECNO Cricket SuperStar Challenge hits Lahore grou ..

27 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Questions Facebook's Assurances o ..

1 minute ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company chief orders co ..

1 minute ago

OIC Welcomes the Report on the List of Business En ..

43 minutes ago

UAE-based Filipinos can enjoy Japan’s cherry blo ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.