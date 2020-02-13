Putin Says All Offers on Constitution Amendments Should Be Analyzed by Cabinet, Parliament

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that over 500 draft amendments to the national constitution had already been submitted, adding that all the proposals that will not be included in the body of law will be analyzed anyway

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that over 500 draft amendments to the national constitution had already been submitted, adding that all the proposals that will not be included in the body of law will be analyzed anyway.

"We are receiving more and more amendments, over 500 already.

It is absolutely obvious that we cannot include everything into the constitution, and we should also think about the need to do it. But, obviously, we should not lose anything from the things the working group is dealing with," Putin said at his meeting with the working group dealing with the amendments.

"If something cannot be incorporated in the main law or it is pointless to include it ... it should be taken into consideration," Putin said, adding that the cabinet and the parliament should analyze these offers.