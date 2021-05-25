UrduPoint.com
Putin Says All Planned Activities Carried Out In Full In Russian Army In 2020

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) All the planned activities were carried out in full in the Russian army last year despite the coronavirus pandemic, and forces' combat readiness was maintained at a high level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"I would stress that last year, despite the objective problems caused by the coronavirus epidemic, all planned activities in the army and in the fleet, including combat training, were carried out in full," Putin said at a meeting with the leadership of the defense ministry and defense industry enterprises.

The Russian president noted that all the signed tasks were implemented timely, and the combat readiness of the Russian army's units and subunits remained high, which was confirmed during checks in Russia's military districts.

