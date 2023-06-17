Putin Says All Problems in Ukraine Began After 2014 Unconstitutional Coup

All the problems in Ukraine began after the state, unconstitutional, armed coup in 2014, which was backed by Western sponsors, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) All the problems in Ukraine began after the state, unconstitutional, armed coup in 2014, which was backed by Western sponsors, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"All the problems in Ukraine began after the state, unconstitutional, armed and bloody coup in 2014.

And this coup was supported by Western sponsors. They, as a matter of fact, do not hesitate to talk about it," Putin said during talks with a delegation of African countries on the Ukrainian issue.