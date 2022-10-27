Putin Says All Rights Should Be Equally Ensured Even When West Becomes 'Minority'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the West is losing its superiority and is becoming a minority, but its right to own cultural identity should be "unconditionally" ensured as with everyone else

"Respect for the differences of peoples and civilizations is in everybody's interests.

It is also in the interests of the West because losing its superiority, it quickly turns into a minority on the global stage, and, certainly, the right of this Western minority to its own cultural identity, I want to stress this, must be ensured. It should be treated with respect, but, I emphasize, equally with the rights of everyone else," Putin said at a plenary session of the 19th annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

The president also said that the world is "diverse by nature," and Western attempts to put everybody under the same roof are "doomed" and "nothing would come of it."