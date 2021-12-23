UrduPoint.com

Putin Says All Russian Requests For Navalny Poisoning Evidence Were Met With Silence

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized Germany and France on Thursday for not returning his calls when he asked to share evidence of poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized Germany and France on Thursday for not returning his calls when he asked to share evidence of poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

"We sent multiple official requests on behalf of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, asking for any evidence of poisoning. Nothing," the president said at an annual press conference.

Putin added that he had personally asked the French and German leaders to allow Russian experts to come over and take samples but there was only "silence.

"There is nothing to talk about. Let's turn this page if you have nothing to respond with," he added.

He accused Navalny, who is jailed in Russia on charges of violating parole, of using politics as an excuse for law-breaking.

"There have always been prisoners in every country... So, do not commit crimes hiding behind politics," the president said.

