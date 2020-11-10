All Russia's vaccines against COVID-19 are efficient, President Vladimir Putin assured on Tuesday, reaffirming readiness to cooperate with any country on the coronavirus response, since the matter should not be politicized

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) All Russia's vaccines against COVID-19 are efficient, President Vladimir Putin assured on Tuesday, reaffirming readiness to cooperate with any country on the coronavirus response, since the matter should not be politicized.

"We have two registered vaccines in Russia, and the trials have already confirmed that the vaccines are safe, there are no side effects, and they are efficient. The third vaccine is in the pipeline. They are effective, the people who have been vaccinated and who have then had contact with people who have contracted the coronavirus have not contracted the coronavirus themselves, or they only have mild symptoms.

We are ready for cooperation ... and we propose abstaining from politicization, being guided by the fact that people across the planet need vaccines today. We are ready to work with any country in the world," Putin said at the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.