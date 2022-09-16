Putin Says All Sides Worried Over Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions

Everyone is worried over recent escalation at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, on Friday

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Everyone is worried over recent escalation at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, on Friday.

"Of course, today we are all very worried about the aggravation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, we talked about this.

Last night I talked, you know about it, I informed you - with the prime minister of Armenia," Putin said, adding that he is glad that escalation stopped although the situation remains tense.