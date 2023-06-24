Putin Says All Those Responsible for Attempted Mutiny Will Be Punished Inevitably

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) All those responsible for the attempted mutiny will suffer inevitable punishment and answer to the law and the people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"All those who deliberately took the path of treason, who prepared an armed uprising, who took the path of insurrection and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment, will answer to the law and to our people," Putin said in his address to Russians.