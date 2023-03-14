UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Alleged Involvement Of Ukrainian Activists In Nord Streams Attack 'Nonsense'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the version of the involvement of Ukrainian activists in the explosion at Nord Stream a complete nonsense, noting that it could only be an operation backed by state with certain technologiesd

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin called the version of the involvement of Ukrainian activists in the explosion at Nord Stream a complete nonsense, noting that it could only be an operation backed by state with certain technologiesd.

"I am sure that this is complete nonsense. An explosion of this kind, of such power, at such a depth can only be carried out by specialists, and supported by all the might of the state, which has certain technologies," Putin said in an interview with the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

