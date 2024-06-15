Open Menu

Putin Says Almost 700,000 Russian Troops Fighting In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Putin says almost 700,000 Russian troops fighting in Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on television Friday that almost 700,000 Russians are fighting in Ukraine.

"In the zone of our special military operation there are almost 700,000," Putin said during a televised meeting with decorated participants from the offensive.

In December at his end-of-year press conference, Putin gave the figure of 617,000 taking part in combat operations. He said that of those, 244,000 had been mobilised.

The latest figure on troop numbers comes after Russia in May launched a major ground assault in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.

Moscow rarely talks about the losses it has sustained through the conflict, which it still calls a "special military operation".

It last gave an official figure in September 2022, when it said 5,937 soldiers had been killed in combat.

But several independent analyses and assessments by Western intelligence services put Russian deaths well into the tens of thousands.

Russia has a manpower advantage over Ukraine on the battlefield.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged issues with staffing and "morale" within Ukraine's often outgunned and outnumbered ranks.

Kyiv has lowered the age at which men can be drafted and tightened punishments for those who avoid the call-up.

"We need to staff the reserves... A large number of (brigades) are empty," Zelensky told AFP in May.

Zelensky said in February that around 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in the first two years of the conflict.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Kharkiv February May September December TV From

Recent Stories

Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

2 hours ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

2 hours ago
 Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start p ..

Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks

2 hours ago
 PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ detail ..

PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details

2 hours ago
 DC announces mega sports event as young athletes g ..

DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory

2 hours ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tari ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity

2 hours ago
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

2 hours ago
 French left vows 'total break' with Macron policie ..

French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to c ..

Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to celebrate National Day

2 hours ago
 Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

2 hours ago
 Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under sh ..

Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war

2 hours ago
 FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutam ..

FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate

3 hours ago

More Stories From World