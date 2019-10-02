UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Always Ready His Conversations Can Be Published

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 06:33 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that his previous life taught him to be ready that any of his conversations can be published

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that his previous life taught him to be ready that any of his conversations can be published.

"My previous life taught me that any of my conversations may be published, and I always proceed from this," Putin said at the Russian Energy Week forum when asked if he would like his conversation with US President Donald Trump to be published.

