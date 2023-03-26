MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) Russia will have more than three times as many tanks as Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"The warmongers plan to send over 400 tanks to Ukraine. It's the same as for ammunition. Over the same period, we will produce new ones, and the existing ones are being modernized too, over 1,600. And the total number of Russian tanks will be three times the number of (Ukrainian) tanks, even more than three times," Putin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The Russian president said that the only thing that bothered Moscow was that weapons supplies to Ukraine were an attempt to prolong the conflict. At the same time, he noted that Russia's military-industrial complex was developing very fast.

"Russia's military-industrial complex is developing at a very rapid pace, one that many did not expect ... And over the same period of time, the Russian industry will produce three times as much ammunition, even more than three times," Putin added.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has repeatedly warned that arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful resolution and further escalate the conflict.