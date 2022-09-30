Putin Says 'Anglo-Saxons' Switched From Sanctions to Sabotage

The US and its allies are not satisfied with sanctions anymore and began to destroy the pan-European energy infrastructure, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, speaking about the terrorist act at the Nord Stream pipelines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The US and its allies are not satisfied with sanctions anymore and began to destroy the pan-European energy infrastructure, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, speaking about the terrorist act at the Nord Stream pipelines.

"The Anglo-Saxons are no longer satisfied with sanctions, they have moved on to sabotage.

Unbelievable but true. By organizing explosions on the international gas pipelines of Nord Stream, which run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, they have actually started to destroy the pan-European energy infrastructure," Putin said at a ceremony for the signing of the agreements on the accession of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to Russia.