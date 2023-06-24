Putin Says Any Discord Must Be Put Aside During Special Military Operation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that any strife should be put aside at a time when the fate of the people of Russia is being decided upon, adding that the unity of all forces is necessary.

"This battle, when the fate of our nation is being decided upon, requires unity of all forces, unity, consolidation and responsibility, when everything that weakens us must be cast aside, any strife that our external enemies can and do exploit to undermine us from within," Putin said in a televised address.

The president also called the developments "a stab in the back of our country and our people."