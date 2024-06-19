Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he appreciated the support of North Korea, during a rare visit to meet leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.

Pyongyang has become one of Moscow's biggest backers during the conflict in Ukraine, voicing support for the offensive and deepening defence ties with Russia.

The two countries' close relations have sparked anxiety in the West, which believes Russia has been procuring and using North Korean weaponry on the battlefield in Ukraine.

"We very much appreciate your systematic and permanent support of Russian policy, including on the Ukrainian issue," Putin was quoted as saying at the start of a meeting with the North Korean leader.

"Today a new foundation document has been prepared, which will form the basis of our relations for the long term," Putin added.

The Kremlin published a document on Tuesday confirming Russia's plans to sign a "strategic partnership" treaty with North Korea, but did not give any details.

Putin also invited Kim to visit Moscow.

"I am very happy about our new meeting, I hope that the next one will take place in Russia, in Moscow," the Russian leader said during talks with Kim.

The two countries have been allies since North Korea's founding after World War II and have drawn even closer as Russia seeks to forge a united front against the West.