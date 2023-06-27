Open Menu

Putin Says Armed Mutiny Would Be Suppressed In Any Case

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Putin Says Armed Mutiny Would Be Suppressed in Any Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Mutiny would have been suppressed in any case, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in an address to Russian citizens.

"I emphasize that from the very beginning of the events, all necessary decisions were immediately taken to neutralize the threat that arose, to protect the constitutional order, the life and security of our citizens.

An armed rebellion would have been suppressed in any case," Putin said.

The president underscored that the organizers of mutiny in Russia betrayed country and those who followed them.

