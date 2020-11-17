UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Armenia Never Recognized Karabakh Independence

Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:55 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that Azerbaijan was trying to return its territories during the last conflict since even Armenia had not recognized the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that Azerbaijan was trying to return its territories during the last conflict since even Armenia had not recognized the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Nobody, not even Armenia recognized the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh.

What does this mean in terms of international law? Azerbaijan returned the territories that it considered to be Azerbaijan's territories, and the entire world community considered these lands to be Azerbaijani territory. Well, in this regard, it had the right to choose any ally who would have provided any assistance," Putin said as aired by Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

