Putin Says Around 2Mln Russians Received Both Shots Of Coronavirus Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Putin Says Around 2Mln Russians Received Both Shots of Coronavirus Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Around 2 million Russians have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, and nearly the same number of people have received only the first shot, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"As of now, over 2 million people have received two components of the vaccine, and slightly less people, around 2 million people as well, have received the first shot," Putin told Russian volunteers.

