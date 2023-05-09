Putin Says Arrival of CIS Leaders Shows Grateful Attitude to WW2 Victory Memory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Arrival of the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Moscow to attend the Victory Day Parade on May 9 shows their grateful attitude to the act of bravery of our ancestors, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"It is very important that the leaders of the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States have gathered here in Moscow today. I see in this a grateful attitude to the act of bravery of our ancestors, they fought together and won together, all the peoples of the USSR contributed to the common victory," Putin said at the parade in Moscow.

Leaders of Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan, have arrived in Moscow.