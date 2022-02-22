Putin Says at Meeting With Aliyev They Will Sign Declaration on Allied Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Moscow, said that they would sign a declaration on allied cooperation.

"Today we will sign the Declaration on Allied Interaction. This, obviously, is a new stage in the development of our relations, and, of course, this became possible, including after settling the Karabakh issue, which, however, has not yet been fully resolved, but advanced," Putin said.

At a meeting with Aliyev, Putin announced the achievement of certain agreements on the development of trade and economic ties in Nagorno-Karabakh, there are also disputes, but Moscow will do everything to ensure that the settlement process proceeds peacefully.

"In any case, there are already certain agreements in terms of not only ensuring the security of all the people who live there, but also on developing trade and economic ties, unblocking transport communications. I know that there are still disputes, there is something to work on. But for our part, we will do everything to ensure that this process develops by peaceful means, and that we seek the satisfaction of all the parties involved in this process," Putin said.