UrduPoint.com

Putin Says At Meeting With Aliyev They Will Sign Declaration On Allied Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Putin Says at Meeting With Aliyev They Will Sign Declaration on Allied Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Moscow, said that they would sign a declaration on allied cooperation.

"Today we will sign the Declaration on Allied Interaction. This, obviously, is a new stage in the development of our relations, and, of course, this became possible, including after settling the Karabakh issue, which, however, has not yet been fully resolved, but advanced," Putin said.

At a meeting with Aliyev, Putin announced the achievement of certain agreements on the development of trade and economic ties in Nagorno-Karabakh, there are also disputes, but Moscow will do everything to ensure that the settlement process proceeds peacefully.

"In any case, there are already certain agreements in terms of not only ensuring the security of all the people who live there, but also on developing trade and economic ties, unblocking transport communications. I know that there are still disputes, there is something to work on. But for our part, we will do everything to ensure that this process develops by peaceful means, and that we seek the satisfaction of all the parties involved in this process," Putin said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

16 minutes ago
 Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, s ..

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim

59 minutes ago
 Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

1 hour ago
 Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

1 hour ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

2 hours ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>