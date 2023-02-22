Putin Says at Rally Concert Briefed by Defense Ministry Leadership

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at a rally concert that he was just recently briefed by the Russian Defense Ministry leadership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at a rally concert that he was just recently briefed by the Russian Defense Ministry leadership.

"Just now I was briefed by the country's top military leadership that right now there is a battle on our historical borders for our nation, it is being led by the same courageous fighters who are standing next to us here now," Putin said during a rally concert at Luzhniki Stadium, the largest stadium in Russia, located in Moscow.