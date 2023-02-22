UrduPoint.com

Putin Says At Rally Concert Briefed By Defense Ministry Leadership

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 07:27 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at a rally concert that he was just recently briefed by the Russian Defense Ministry leadership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at a rally concert that he was just recently briefed by the Russian Defense Ministry leadership.

"Just now I was briefed by the country's top military leadership that right now there is a battle on our historical borders for our nation, it is being led by the same courageous fighters who are standing next to us here now," Putin said during a rally concert at Luzhniki Stadium, the largest stadium in Russia, located in Moscow.

