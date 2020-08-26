UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Attempts Of Meddling In Belarus' Internal Affairs Counterproductive - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Putin Says Attempts of Meddling in Belarus' Internal Affairs Counterproductive - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted during a phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that any attempts of interference in Belarus' sovereign affairs would be counterproductive, the Kremlin said in a press release on Wednesday.

"During the discussion of the post-election situation in Belarus, the Russian side has stressed that any attempts of interference in Belarus' domestic affairs or application of pressure on its leadership are counterproductive. The understanding was expressed that the most important thing now is to prevent escalation," the press release read.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

4 minutes ago

PPP fails to deliver in consecutive 3 tenures in S ..

25 minutes ago

UN Has No Update on Resuming Syrian Constitutional ..

25 minutes ago

Turkey, US Conduct Joint Exercise in E.Mediterrane ..

25 minutes ago

UAE consumer prices down 2.36 pct YoY

43 minutes ago

All DHQs, THQs be upgraded with required health fa ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.