Putin Says Attempts of Meddling in Belarus' Internal Affairs Counterproductive - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted during a phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that any attempts of interference in Belarus' sovereign affairs would be counterproductive, the Kremlin said in a press release on Wednesday.

"During the discussion of the post-election situation in Belarus, the Russian side has stressed that any attempts of interference in Belarus' domestic affairs or application of pressure on its leadership are counterproductive. The understanding was expressed that the most important thing now is to prevent escalation," the press release read.