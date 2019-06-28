UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Attempts To Destroy WTO, Decrease Its Influence Counterproductive

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 09:30 AM

Putin Says Attempts to Destroy WTO, Decrease Its Influence Counterproductive

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that any attempt to destroy the World Trade Organization (WTO) or decrease its influence was unacceptable.

"We believe that any attempt to destroy WTO or decrease its role is counterproductive ...

BRICS may and should play a more significant role in the international finance system; seek the advancement of the IMF reform and boosting its influence among states having forming economies, as well as developing states," Putin said at the BRICS meeting, held ahead of the G20 forum in Japan's Osaka.

The president also noted the need to define clear rules for the operations of transnational corporations.

Moreover, the president expressed hope BRICS states would continue discussing consumer rights protection online within the G20.

