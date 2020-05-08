Putin Says Attempts to Rewrite History Can Be Explained by Domestic Political Fight Abroad

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed he belief that attempts to rewrite history are linked to the domestic political fight, which is ongoing in some countries, and to the desire to make the electorate more active.

"The problem of rewriting history is linked to the domestic political fight that is ongoing in some countries.

I will say once again that those who do this are just stimulating the electorate like this," Putin said in the "War for the memory" movie, broadcast on Russia-1.

"This has nothing to do with history. This is related to [events ongoing] today," Putin added.

According to Putin, "some countries, relying on certain circles and stirring up the problem in every possible way" are making attempts to rewrite history, which is their "instrument for solving today's domestic political matters."