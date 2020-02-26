UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Attempts To Steal Russia's Victory Over Nazi Germany Will Not Succeed

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 10:39 PM

Putin Says Attempts to Steal Russia's Victory Over Nazi Germany Will Not Succeed

There are attempts to steal Russia's victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War, but they will not succeed, as no one will forget whose flag waved over the Reichstag, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) There are attempts to steal Russia's victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War, but they will not succeed, as no one will forget whose flag waved over the Reichstag, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"As for speculations that someone wants to steal our victory, there are such attempts, but this is impossible. Who stormed Berlin? Whose flag waved over the Reichstag? Nobody will forget this. However, such attempts are made based on today's situation," Putin said during a meeting with a working group responsible for drafting amendments to the national constitution.

According to the president, it will be appropriate to carefully reflect the idea that Russia will resist such attempts in the amended constitution. Putin added that he supported the proposal of the working group's members regarding the prevention of historical revisionism.

"It is quite appropriate to pay attention to this and historical truth, to the inadmissibility of falsification of history, to diminishing the significance of the people's deed in the defense of their fatherland.

Everything is extremely important and everything will fall into the treasury of public consciousness and will benefit the country," Putin said.

The president also noted the importance of protecting and supporting Russian compatriots abroad.

In recent months, Polish authorities have accused Russia of trying to rewrite the history of World War II, calling it an aggressor as in 1939, Moscow signed the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact with Germany. Despite these attempts, one of the most recent polls has demonstrated that Polish people remain grateful to Soviet soldiers for freeing the country from Nazi German occupation. Putin, in his turn, has vehemently denied Polish accusations of historical revisionism. The president stated that the Soviet Union was not the only country to have signed a deal with Nazi Germany, citing archival documents proving that Polish authorities colluded with leading Nazi officials to expel European Jews to Africa.

