Putin Says Authorities Not Seeing Migration Flows To EU Through Russia

2 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 10:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) Russia has not detected an influx of migrants into the European Union through its territory, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"Now, about migration flows. Well, thank God, we do not see migration flows through Russia toward Europe.

And, to be honest, I very much hope that it would remain this way further on," Putin said during a meeting with the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Francesco Rocca.

