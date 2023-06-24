MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The Russian authorities will not allow a new split in Russia to happen again and will protect the people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

The president recalled the tragic developments in Russia in 1917, when the country was fighting World War I.

"We will not let this happen again, we will protect both our people and our statehood from any threats," Putin stressed in a televised address to the nation.

He added that any internal turmoil is "a mortal threat to our statehood, to the nation," pledging tough measures to protect the country from such a threat.