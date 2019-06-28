UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Avoids Making Assessments Of Trump's Decisions, Wants To Understand Motives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:01 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper that he did not want to assess actions of his US counterpart Donald Trump, but wanted to understand motives behind his "unusual" behavior

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper that he did not want to assess actions of his US counterpart Donald Trump, but wanted to understand motives behind his "unusual" behavior.

"I am not going to discuss whether it was fair or not, and I will not say if what he is doing is right or wrong. I would like to understand his motives, which is what you asked me about. Maybe this could explain his unusual behaviour," Putin said, speaking about Trump's policies.

Trump is not a career politician, but has a distinct world outlook and vision of US national interests, Putin said, adding that he saw Trump as a talented person but did not accept many of his methods.

"We are all different. No two people are the same, just like there are no identical sets of fingerprints. Anyone has his or her own advantages, and let the voters judge their shortcomings," the Russian leader said.

