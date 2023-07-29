Open Menu

Putin Says Ball On Ukraine's Side Now With Regard To Talks

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2023 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Ukraine abandoned the agreements reached after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Kiev area and Moscow does not understand why Western countries are dragging Ukraine into NATO, creating a security threat, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Not everyone knows this, but we know it well, that Kiev received its sovereignty and independence during the collapse of the Soviet Union on the basis of a declaration of independence, and in this declaration it was written in black and white that Ukraine is a neutral state. And for us, it is of fundamental importance.

Why the West began to draw Ukraine into NATO is not very clear to us," Putin said at a Friday meeting in St. Petersburg with the heads of African delegations.

The Russian leader added that Moscow has repeatedly publicly voiced its readiness for talks with Kiev.

"But after the withdrawal of our troops from near Kiev - and we were asked to do this in order to create conditions for the conclusion of a final agreement - the Kiev authorities abandoned all previous agreements," Putin said, adding that now, "the ball is completely on their side."

