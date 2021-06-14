UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Ban On Medical Supplies To Syria 'Inhumane'

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) The existing ban on medical supplies to Syrian people imposed by the West countries, including the United States, is inhumane and cannot be justified, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview to NBC published on Monday.

"What needs to be set up now is just humanitarian assistance to people [in Syria], irrespective of any kind of political context.

But our partners in the West, in the West in general, both the US and Europeans have been saying that they're not going to give help to Assad. What does Assad have to do with it? Help out people who need that assistance. Just the most basic things. They won't even lift restrictions on supplies of medications and medical equipment even in the context of the coronavirus infection. But that is just inhumane. And this kind of cruel attitude to people cannot be explained in any way," Putin said.

