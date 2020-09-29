Putin says Belarus facing 'unprecedented external pressure'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that neighbouring Belarus was under unprecedented external pressure, as the Kremlin's ex-Soviet ally faces a historic political crisis over disputed elections

Belarus is in a "difficult situation" and facing "unprecedented external pressure", Putin said in televised remarks, following a presidential election that sparked ongoing protests and was not recognised by Western countries.