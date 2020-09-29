UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Belarus Facing 'unprecedented External Pressure'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 03:30 PM

Putin says Belarus facing 'unprecedented external pressure'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that neighbouring Belarus was under unprecedented external pressure, as the Kremlin's ex-Soviet ally faces a historic political crisis over disputed elections

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that neighbouring Belarus was under unprecedented external pressure, as the Kremlin's ex-Soviet ally faces a historic political crisis over disputed elections.

Belarus is in a "difficult situation" and facing "unprecedented external pressure", Putin said in televised remarks, following a presidential election that sparked ongoing protests and was not recognised by Western countries.

Related Topics

Election Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Emirates Lunar Missio ..

2 minutes ago

Amnesty International halts work after reprisal of ..

9 minutes ago

AMMROC marks first aircraft delivery from new stat ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan confirms ICC World Test Championship fixt ..

40 minutes ago

PBM disburses Rs 308.750 mln additional IFA in 28 ..

2 minutes ago

Mine Blast Leaves 17 People Killed, Injured in Afg ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.