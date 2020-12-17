Putin Says Belarusians Must Have Chance to Resolve Issues Internally

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the Belarusian people must be given a chance to resolve their issues internally and without interference from abroad.

"I proceed from the fact that the Belarusian people must be given the opportunity to resolve their issues internally, to solve them in a calm manner," the president said at the end-of-year news conference.

He went on to say that he agreed with repeated statements from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that issues must be resolved in a calm, rhythmic manner, adding that the Belarusian leader initiated the process of constitutional amendment and that it must be given time to see what happens.

"It would be desirable to achieve only one thing... for there to be no foreign interference. Unfortunately, this interference exists, it is informational, political, financial support of the opposition from abroad. Nothing ever works when it is imposed from abroad," Putin said.