UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Berlusconi Contributed To Improvement Of Russia's Relations With West, NATO

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Putin Says Berlusconi Contributed to Improvement of Russia's Relations With West, NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi did a lot to improve relations of Russia with the West and NATO, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported that the ex-Italian prime minister, who was hospitalized in Milan's San Raffaele hospital for scheduled follow-up tests for a blood condition last week, died at the age of 86.

"He was a great friend of our people. And he did a lot to develop business, friendly relations between Russia and European countries. He was the initiator of the development of relations between Russia and NATO," Putin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Berlusconi was a world-tier politician, the president said, noting that there are currently few such people in the international arena.

"This is a big loss not only for Italy, but also for world politics," Putin added.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister World Business Russia Died Milan San Vladimir Putin Italy Blood

Recent Stories

UAE to host Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, Arab Judo Champi ..

UAE to host Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, Arab Judo Championship in October, November

9 minutes ago
 RTA signs three agreements to drive sustainable mo ..

RTA signs three agreements to drive sustainable mobility in public buses

9 minutes ago
 Talk of the town: Here's the smartphone everyone's ..

Talk of the town: Here's the smartphone everyone's talking about

19 minutes ago
 Shaheen Sehbai, others booked under sedition charg ..

Shaheen Sehbai, others booked under sedition charges

38 minutes ago
 WAM signs MoU with Serbia’s Tanjug news agency t ..

WAM signs MoU with Serbia’s Tanjug news agency to bolster news exchange

39 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Money Laundering Court convicts 30-membe ..

Dubai’s Money Laundering Court convicts 30-member gang, 7 companies of launder ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.