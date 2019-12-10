UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Beslan School Terror Act Remains Personal Tragedy For Him, Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:52 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Beslan school terrorist act of 2004, in which over 300 people were killed in Russia's North Ossetia region would remain a personal tragedy for him for the rest of his life and promised to look into additional measures of support to those who survived the event

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Beslan school terrorist act of 2004, in which over 300 people were killed in Russia's North Ossetia region would remain a personal tragedy for him for the rest of his life and promised to look into additional measures of support to those who survived the event.

During a meeting of the Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, the issue was raised that those who had survived the Beslan terror act were not given adequate psychological help.

"You mentioned Beslan and I have made a note of it, I will definitely look into it.

This is a personal tragedy for me and the whole country. The pain will last for the rest of our lives," Putin said at the meeting.

He added that if people needed additional support, he would do what was necessary to provide it.

On September 1, 2004, during celebrations dedicated to the start of the school year, over 30 armed terrorists held hundreds of hostages in School No. 1 in Beslan, which is located in the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania. As a result of the three-day siege, 334 people, including 186 children, were killed.

