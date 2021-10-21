UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Biden Did Right Thing To Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 11:40 PM

Putin Says Biden Did Right Thing to Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that US President Joe Biden had done the right thing to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

"The first thing I want to say is, of course, the US president did the right thing. He did the right thing by pulling the troops out of Afghanistan," Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

Biden understood that after the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, he would be under an internal political pressure, Putin said.

"Biden probably understood ” maybe he did not know the details of how this would happen, but he understood that one way or another ” domestically, this would be one of the lines of attack. But he went for it, accepted and assumed this responsibility," he said.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Russia Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai& ..

ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai&#039;s Clean Energy Strategy 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pa ..

Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pavilion

1 hour ago
 Encroachments obstacle in revival of City's beauty ..

Encroachments obstacle in revival of City's beauty

1 hour ago
 Postmortem report seemingly not clear of Usman So ..

Postmortem report seemingly not clear of Usman Soomro death

1 hour ago
 EMA Says Sputnik V Still Under Review, Gives No Co ..

EMA Says Sputnik V Still Under Review, Gives No Comments on Assessment Timeline

1 hour ago
 UN Special Envoy Warns of Impending Full-Blown Arm ..

UN Special Envoy Warns of Impending Full-Blown Armed Conflict in Myanmar

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.