Putin Says Biden Did Right Thing to Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that US President Joe Biden had done the right thing to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

"The first thing I want to say is, of course, the US president did the right thing. He did the right thing by pulling the troops out of Afghanistan," Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

Biden understood that after the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, he would be under an internal political pressure, Putin said.

"Biden probably understood maybe he did not know the details of how this would happen, but he understood that one way or another domestically, this would be one of the lines of attack. But he went for it, accepted and assumed this responsibility," he said.