Putin Says Biden Did Right Thing to Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that US President Joe Biden had done the right thing to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

"The first thing I want to say is, of course, the US president did the right thing. He did the right thing by pulling the troops out of Afghanistan," Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

Biden understood that after the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, he would be under an internal political pressure, Putin said.

"Biden probably understood ” maybe he did not know the details of how this would happen, but he understood that one way or another ” domestically, this would be one of the lines of attack. But he went for it, accepted and assumed this responsibility," he said.